National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.2% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $477,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

CP stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

