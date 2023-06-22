National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,142,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $106,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 219,279 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after buying an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $20,553,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

