National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

