National Bank of Canada FI Has $87.32 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.57% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $87,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

BIP opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

