National Bank of Canada FI Has $78.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $78,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,207,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,711,000 after buying an additional 347,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.