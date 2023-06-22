National Bank of Canada FI Has $142.33 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 402.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,999 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.45% of Dollar Tree worth $142,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

