National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 282,458 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,366,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $159,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

