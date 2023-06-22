National Bank Financial Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.