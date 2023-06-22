Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Trading Up 0.2%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 2,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nabtesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.61.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

