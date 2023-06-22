Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.13 and last traded at $95.86. Approximately 16,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 230,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $904.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

