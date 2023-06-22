MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

