MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

