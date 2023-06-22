MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VBR opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
