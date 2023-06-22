Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

