Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
