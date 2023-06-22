Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 47,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 288,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

