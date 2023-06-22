Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $236.60

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236.60 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 246.11 ($3.15), with a volume of 797636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.29).

Molten Ventures Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £376.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.11.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

