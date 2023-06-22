Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 8,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Mitesco Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

