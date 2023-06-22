Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Shares Up 0.7%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.32. 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Citigroup cut Mirvac Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

