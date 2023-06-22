MinePlex Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and approximately $208,515.66 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,692,764 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

