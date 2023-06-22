Mina Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $449.26 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,045,126,253 coins and its circulating supply is 921,291,378 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,044,730,972.8400393 with 920,722,152.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45245685 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,735,641.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

