Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 12,295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 574,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,313,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 1,346,439 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

