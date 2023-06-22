Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 10,006 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 136,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

