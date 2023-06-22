Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $4.10 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.19. 968,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

