Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 649,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,171. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.