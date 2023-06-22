Midas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81.20 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

