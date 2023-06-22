Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was down 4.3% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 44,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 310,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

