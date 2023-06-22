Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

