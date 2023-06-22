Menlo Advisors LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $464.58. 55,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

