Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as low as C$4.83. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The firm has a market cap of C$61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

