MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

