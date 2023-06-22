Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

