Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
STIP stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.