Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

