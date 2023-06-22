Matrix Trust Co Has $50.79 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 13.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 6.52% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $50,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $67.44.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

