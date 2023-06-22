Matrix Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $462.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.