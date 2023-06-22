Matrix Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

RTX stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

