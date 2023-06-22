Matrix Trust Co Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

