Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $286.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

