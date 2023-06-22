Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $194.31. The stock had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,384. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

