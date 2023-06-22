Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $10.72 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,300. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

