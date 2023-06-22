Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. 342,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.