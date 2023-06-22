Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 9,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 2,685,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,895. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

