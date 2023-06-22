Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,993. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

