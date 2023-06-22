Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.43.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $100.71 on Monday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

