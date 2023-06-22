Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.89

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.89 and last traded at $177.75, with a volume of 24619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

