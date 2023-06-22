Mark Wheatley Acquires 500,000 Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) insider Mark Wheatley purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,958.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 367.48, a current ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

