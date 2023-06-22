Manifold Finance (FOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $213,188.20

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $213,188.20 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $15.82 or 0.00052360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

