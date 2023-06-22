Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and $74,919.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.69 or 0.99868375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000601 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,544.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.