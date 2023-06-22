Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.75 and last traded at $252.02. 259,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 375,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

