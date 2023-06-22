Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.15 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

