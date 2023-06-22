Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

